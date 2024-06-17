After Pope Uses Gay Slur, Pride Parade Celebrates It

Participants in Rome's Pride celebration decided not to fight Pope Francis over his use of a gay slur. Instead, they made him a star in absentia in their parade Saturday, the New York Times reports: The pope's image appeared on T-shirts, hats, and cardboard cutouts. So did the slur. It was "the slogan of the 2024 Pride," said an actress holding a banner with the word on it. "Let's make him feel how beautiful gayness is," someone in the crowd shouted. One man said that while Francis' language might imply "gay people are not welcome in the church, he is always welcome to Pride."