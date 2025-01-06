Japan's New Year Delicacy Turns Deadly Again

A favorite seasonal food has once again turned deadly in Japan. Traditional mochi rice cakes are eaten around New Year's, and there is nearly always a surge in choking deaths, largely among the elderly. In Tokyo alone, nine people were hospitalized and two died in the first few days of the year after choking on the sticky, chewy rice cakes, Japan Today reports. Emily Anderson, a curator at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, says New Year's Day is the most important holiday of the year, and the rice cakes are a key part of it. "Eating mochi is a really important part of the most important family-oriented day," she says, per CBS News.
Every year, emergency services launch campaigns urging people to take care when eating mochi, reports the South China Morning Post. "Mochi is delicious. But wait a moment! Don't rush, eat it slowly and chew it well," the Tokyo Fire Department warned on its website, urging people to cut mochi into smaller pieces and moisten their throats with soup or tea before eating. The department advised people to watch elderly relatives for warning signs like losing the ability to speak or "suddenly turning blue." CBS News reports that in 2001, a woman saved her 70-year-old father's life by using a vacuum cleaner to dislodge mochi from his throat. (More Japan stories.)