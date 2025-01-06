Japan's New Year Delicacy Turns Deadly Again

A favorite seasonal food has once again turned deadly in Japan. Traditional mochi rice cakes are eaten around New Year's, and there is nearly always a surge in choking deaths, largely among the elderly. In Tokyo alone, nine people were hospitalized and two died in the first few days of the year after choking on the sticky, chewy rice cakes, Japan Today reports. Emily Anderson, a curator at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, says New Year's Day is the most important holiday of the year, and the rice cakes are a key part of it. "Eating mochi is a really important part of the most important family-oriented day," she says, per CBS News.