Palisades Fire Spreads, Threatens More Neighborhoods

A shift in winds expanded the Palisades fire in the Los Angeles area, triggering an air and ground battle in Mandeville Canyon to keep the flames from reaching previously spared neighborhoods. Evacuation orders were issued covering much of Brentwood and parts of Encino and Tarzana. Helicopters and planes flew a loop between the fire zone and the Encino Reservoir, where they refilled water tanks, the Los Angeles Times reported, while ground crews with hoses tried to stop the spread on hillsides. Developments include: