Palisades Fire Spreads, Threatens More Neighborhoods

Concerns grow for Brentwood, Encino, the Getty, and UCLA
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 11, 2025 5:30 PM CST
Tommy Keiser and Chelsea Bayouth comfort each other Saturday after their home of four years was destroyed along East Harriet Street in Altadena, California.   (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

A shift in winds expanded the Palisades fire in the Los Angeles area, triggering an air and ground battle in Mandeville Canyon to keep the flames from reaching previously spared neighborhoods. Evacuation orders were issued covering much of Brentwood and parts of Encino and Tarzana. Helicopters and planes flew a loop between the fire zone and the Encino Reservoir, where they refilled water tanks, the Los Angeles Times reported, while ground crews with hoses tried to stop the spread on hillsides. Developments include:

  • The expansion: The Palisades fire grew about 1,000 acres overnight, per the New York Times, and is nearing I-405. If it jumps the highway, the blaze might be on its way to densely populated areas in the Hollywood Hills and San Fernando Valley, per the AP. The spread is raising concerns about the safety of the Getty Center, which is untouched so far. UCLA's campus is next to an evacuation zone, and students were told Saturday to be prepared to leave.
  • The battle: The airdrops of water and fire retardant seem to have an effect but not a decisive one, said a Tarzana resident who lives just outside the evacuation zones. "Every time they drop water, it gets better," said Sarah Cohen. "But then it gets worse again." The Eaton fire near Pasadena was at 15% containment as of Saturday morning. The Kenneth fire near Calabasas and the Hurst fire in the San Fernando Valley were mostly contained. Six wildfires remain active in the region.
  • The toll: At least 13 people have been killed, and others are missing. Crews are searching the rubble for bodies. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said about 153,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders. More than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed, and another 57,000 are at risk, he said. About 56 square miles have burned, per the AP.

  • Water pressure: Gov. Gavin Newsom said he's ordering an independent review into why firefighters trying to tap hydrants ran out of water early in the battle, per the New York Times. "We need answers to how that happened," Newsom wrote to Los Angeles and Los Angeles County officials, per KTLA. The city's water department said Saturday that 20% of its hydrants in the Palisades area lost water pressure this week, per the Los Angeles Times.
  • The weather: Winds let up starting Friday afternoon, which helped firefighters. But forecasters expect that to change quickly. "Our concern is winds picking up tonight and then on Monday through Wednesday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld. "The general duration of this is not looking good."
