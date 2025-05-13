This Is a Big First for Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan will once again claim a star slot on NBC, as he did during his championship runs with the Chicago Bulls decades ago, but this time it'll be off the court. NBC Sports announced on Monday that the 62-year-old basketball legend will serve as a special contributor for its NBA coverage, starting with the 2025-26 season, reports the AP . The network made the news official during its upfront event at Radio City Music Hall.

The new deal is extensive, running 11 years and also including the WNBA. Some elements of the agreement: Peacock will stream exclusive Monday night games; regional doubleheaders will run on NBC and Peacock's streaming service on Tuesdays; and Sunday Night Basketball will launch in January. This marks Jordan's first role with a network, outside of his widely discussed appearances in ESPN's The Last Dance documentary.

Jordan's relationship with NBC is a historic one. The network previously held NBA rights from 1990 to 2002, covering all six of his championship wins with the Bulls. "I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Jordan said in a video greeting, highlighting the meaningful role the partnership has played in his career and adding that he's looking forward to contributing when NBC's NBA coverage resumes this fall after a 23-year break. NBC Sports "Michael's legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself," NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said. "We're incredibly proud to have him join our coverage."

Since retiring from basketball, Jordan owned the Charlotte Hornets for a 13-year spell and co-launched the NASCAR 23XI Racing team, notes ESPN. The Athletic reports that Jordan coming on board with NBC is "a continuation of NBC's nostalgic trip back to the 1990s" in terms of its NBA coverage, including bringing back John Tesh's "Roundball Rock" as its official anthem and using the AI-generated voice of late announcer Jim Fagan for new promos, with the OK from Fagan's family. NBC's new NBA agreement officially begins in October. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)