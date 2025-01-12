California Braces for a 'Lot More' Deaths

Crews worked to contain wildfires still out of control in the Los Angeles area on Sunday before the winds pick back up this week. A red flag warning that was issued Saturday evening was extended till Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reports, as was a fire watch warning. The high winds, predicted to gust at 50 to 65mph on Monday, could push the Palisades fire into new communities. Developments include:

The toll: At least 16 people are unaccounted for in the area of the two largest fires, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said, per the New York Times, a number that he said will surely rise. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said there probably will be "a lot more" deaths confirmed; the death toll stands at 16.