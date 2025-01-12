Another Great Crash May Loom

These are heady days for believers in bitcoin, with the price skyrocketing above $100,000 after Donald Trump's election victory. They're likely to become headier still in the near future, given Trump's promises to make the US the "crypto capital" of the world, writes Annie Lowrey in the Atlantic . Her piece, though, is focused on what happens after the near future, and it's a potentially scary scenario. She sums up the views of financial experts she's been interviewing on what may be in store:

The fear isn't merely that novice crypto investors will get hurt through scams or the sector's notorious volatility—already, some low-income households have been taking out mortgages based on their crypto gains, which could go poof in the night—it's that a larger "contagion" will spread to the financial world. So far, bitcoin's notorious volatility hasn't led to trouble in the more mainstream markets because crypto has been essentially "walled off" in its own separate world. But these walls are expected to come down—"forthcoming regulation will knit the systems together," writes Lowrey.

As a result, "crypto will become more widespread," writes Lowrey. "And the conventional financial markets will come to look more like the crypto markets—wilder, less transparent, and more unpredictable, with trillion-dollar consequences extending years into the future." Read the full analysis, which details some of the regulatory changes afoot.