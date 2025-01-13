Biden Considers Deal to Free Americans Held by Taliban

President Biden spoke Sunday with relatives of three Americans the US government is looking to bring home from Afghanistan, but it was unclear from the call if a deal to bring them back that is now on the table could be completed before the he leaves office next week, the AP reports. Biden's call with family members of Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann, and Mahmoud Habibi took place in the waning days of his administration as officials try to negotiate a deal that could bring them home in exchange for Muhammad Rahim, one of the remaining detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

Corbett, who had lived in Afghanistan with his family at the time of the 2021 collapse of the US-backed government, was abducted by the Taliban in August 2022 while on a business trip and Glezmann, an airline mechanic from Atlanta, was taken by the Taliban's intelligence services in December 2022 while traveling through the country. Officials believe the Taliban is still holding both men as well as Habibi, an Afghan American businessman who worked as a contractor for a Kabul-based telecommunications company and also went missing in 2022. The FBI has said that Habibi and his driver were taken along with 29 other employees of the company, but that all except for Habibi and other person have since been freed. The Taliban has denied that it has Habibi, complicating the talks with the US government.

On the call Sunday, Biden told the families that his administration would not trade Rahim, who has been held at Guantanamo since 2008, unless the Taliban releases Habibi, according to a statement from Habibi's brother, Ahmad Habibi. "President Biden was very clear in telling us that he would not trade Rahim if the Taliban do not let my brother go," the statement said. "He said he would not leave him behind. My family is very grateful that he is standing up for my brother." If a deal is not done before Jan. 20, it would fall to the incoming Trump administration to pick up negotiations. (More on the complicated situation here.)