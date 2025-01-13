Big Brother Is Watching This Coin

A commemorative coin featuring the image of an eye and the inscription "Big Brother is watching you" is being released to pay tribute to Nineteen Eighty-Four author George Orwell and mark his death 75 years ago. The £2 ($2.40) coin depicts what appears to be an eye but is a camera lens, and the coin's edge is inscribed with another quote from Orwell's dystopian novel: "There was truth and there was untruth." Coinage artist Henry Gray said the theme of totalitarianism was central to his design, reports the AP. "With phones and cameras being everywhere in your house, and being listened to by advertisers on your phone, you are really aware of how you're being surveyed—and that's what Nineteen Eighty-Four is all about," he said.