After Trump Jr. Tweet, Zelensky Pledges Help to LA

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the Los Angeles-area wildfires thusly: "Oh look of course The LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine," the eldest son of the president-elect posted Wednesday on X , retweeting a few 2022 headlines noting that the LA County Fire Department had donated surplus equipment to first responders caught up in the war in Ukraine. It's not clear if Volodymyr Zelensky was responding directly to Trump Jr., but on Sunday, the Ukrainian president made an offer of help with the California fires, reports the Hill .

"Today, I instructed Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs and our diplomats to prepare for the possible participation of our rescuers in combating the wildfires in California," Zelensky wrote. "The situation there is extremely difficult, and Ukrainians can help Americans save lives." He added that Ukraine had 150 firefighters on the ready to assist, and that coordination with the "relevant channels" in the US was already happening.

The Guardian notes that if Ukraine deploys those firefighters to California, they would join volunteers from Mexico and Canada. "The humanitarian aid group is leaving for Los Angeles," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X over the weekend, showing a photo of firefighters holding both the California state flag and Mexico's flag. "We are a generous and supportive country." Crews from at least nine other states have also been sent to the scene, as were inmates from California's prison system. (More Volodymyr Zelensky stories.)