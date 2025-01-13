Weather Service Issues Highest Alert Level in LA Area

Firefighters have been making progress against the deadly wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area—but that progress is being threatened by dangerous winds that have caused the National Weather Service to issue its most severe fire warning . The NWS says another round of Santa Ana winds will cause a "Particularly Dangerous Situation"—PDS—with the potential for "explosive fire growth" in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Los Angeles Times reports. The warning "is one of the loudest ways that we can shout," says NWS meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld. "This is a continued extreme fire weather and wind scenario."

The alert level is the same as last Tuesday, when hurricane-force winds caused wildfires that have killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes, the New York Times reports. NWS meteorologist Rich Hall tells the Times that when the PDS red flag warning was introduced, forecasters thought it would only be used once every three to five years, not twice in a week. According to Cal Fire, the largest blaze, the Palisades Fire, has burned almost 24,000 acres and is 14% contained. The Eaton Fire has burned around 14,000 acres and is 33% contained. The NWS says strong winds will return Monday night and last until Wednesday. Forecasters say Tuesday could be the most dangerous day, KTLA reports.

With gusts from 45mph to 70mph expected, the winds may not be as severe as last week, but the long duration makes them very concerning, officials say. "We are not in the clear as of yet and we must not let our guard down," Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said Monday. "I have strategically pre-positioned engine strike teams and task forces, which are dedicated to rapid response for any new fire that breaks out in the city," she said. (More California wildfires stories.)