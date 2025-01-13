Moderna Tumbles 16.2%

Drops for Nvidia and other Big Tech companies were offset by gains in health care, energy, and other sectors on Monday, leaving US stock indexes mixed.

Nvidia fell 2% and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500. It felt pressure as President Biden proposed a new framework for the exporting of the advanced computer chips used to develop AI. That's despite warnings from the industry that a hastily implemented new rule could fragment global supply chains and hurt US companies. Apple's 1% drop and Meta Platforms' fall of 1.2% were also among the heaviest weights on the market.

Moderna tumbled 16.2% for the largest loss in the S&P 500 after giving a forecast for revenue this upcoming year that fell short of analysts' expectations. The vaccine maker, which is seeing a slowdown in COVID-related sales, is accelerating a cost-cutting program to reduce expenses in research and development and other areas.