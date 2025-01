Moderna Tumbles 16.2%

Drops for Nvidia and other Big Tech companies were offset by gains in health care, energy, and other sectors on Monday, leaving US stock indexes mixed.

The S&P 500 rose 9.18 points, or 0.2%, to 5,836 after spending most of the day lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.67 points, or 0.9%, to 42,297.12.

The Nasdaq composite fell 73.53 points, or 0.4%, to 19,088.10.

Stocks have been under pressure the last month, and the S&P 500 is coming off its fourth losing week in the last five as traders cull expectations for how much relief the Federal Reserve may deliver this year through lower interest rates, the AP reports.