For Trump's First 100 Days, Maddow Expands Her Schedule

Since April 2022, the Rachel Maddow Show has only been airing Monday nights. But Maddow will revert to her old schedule and appear on MSNBC five nights a week for the first 100 days of Donald Trump's second presidential term, Maddow tells USA Today. The network lost half its audience following the 2024 election, and its primetime ratings are now down 58% since the election. Maddow's show regularly brings in 2.3 million viewers, a million more than watch Alex Wagner Tonight, which has been airing in the Maddow time slot Tuesdays through Fridays. Maddow says Wagner "has been itching to get out there in the country and to cover what's coming and the impact of what Trump is going to do in the second term on the ground, from a front-line perspective," which is what she's going to do while Maddow takes the time slot back over until May 1.
Specifically, Wagner will be filming Trumpland: The First 100 Days segments across the US, which will air across MSNBC's schedule. Meanwhile, as for what Maddow will be keeping an eye on, she says it's important not to get distracted: "In the first Trump term, one of the things that we learned was this idea of watching what they do, not what they say," she says. "You can't ever lose sight of what that chaos is concealing, that the actions of the president, the actions of the administration are often much more consequential than whatever crazy thing he's recently said." Maddow will also be leading MSNBC's inauguration coverage Monday, CNN reports.