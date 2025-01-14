For Trump's First 100 Days, Maddow Expands Her Schedule

Since April 2022, the Rachel Maddow Show has only been airing Monday nights. But Maddow will revert to her old schedule and appear on MSNBC five nights a week for the first 100 days of Donald Trump's second presidential term, Maddow tells USA Today. The network lost half its audience following the 2024 election, and its primetime ratings are now down 58% since the election. Maddow's show regularly brings in 2.3 million viewers, a million more than watch Alex Wagner Tonight, which has been airing in the Maddow time slot Tuesdays through Fridays. Maddow says Wagner "has been itching to get out there in the country and to cover what's coming and the impact of what Trump is going to do in the second term on the ground, from a front-line perspective," which is what she's going to do while Maddow takes the time slot back over until May 1.