Police Say LA Looters Are Impersonating Firefighters

What's lower than looting homes evacuated amid the Los Angeles wildfires? How about looting homes while dressed as a firefighter? Police say at least one of the dozens of looting suspects arrested over the weekend was in disguise. "We are turning him over to LAPD because he was dressed like a fireman, and he was not," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said of the man arrested in Malibu, per Fox News . "He just got caught burglarizing a home. So those are issues that our front-line deputies and police officers are dealing with."

"We have people who will go to all ends to do what they do," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. The LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a man driving a truck in the area of the Palisades fire and people in his vehicle pretended to be associated with a fire station, but a check with the LA Fire Department confirmed they were lying, the Los Angeles Times reports. Police said Sunday that 25 people were arrested overnight in the area of the Eaton Fire, and another four were arrested in the Palisades area.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, has condemned Elon Musk for "encouraging looting," the Guardian reports. "Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it's decriminalized. It's not," Newsom said in a post on X after Musk shared a post claiming that Newsom and other Democrats had "literally decriminalized" looting. The Guardian reports that the "baseless accusation" apparently stemmed from Newsom's opposition to a ballot measure that introduced tougher sentences for some crimes, including some instances of theft. Looting is illegal, "as it always has been," Newsom said Monday.