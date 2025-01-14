Special Counsel Denounces Explanation for Biden's Pardon

The special counsel who led the investigations of Hunter Biden defended his work in a final report released Monday and argued that the president, when announcing the pardon of his son, maligned "the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations." President Biden announced the pardon last month after his son was convicted of federal felony gun and tax charges, calling the prosecution a "miscarriage of justice" affected by political pressure. Weiss took issue with that at the beginning of the report, per the Hill. "I prosecuted the two cases against Mr. Biden because he broke the law," Weiss wrote.
"Politicians who attack the decisions of career prosecutors as politically motivated when they disagree with the outcome of a case undermine the public's confidence in our criminal justice system," Weiss said, per NBC News. While other presidents have pardoned members of their families, he said, they haven't attacked prosecutors "based solely on false accusations." The criticism of the president also makes the special counsel report's unusual, the Hill points out. (Part of special counsel Jack Smith's report on his investigations of Donald Trump are close to being released.)