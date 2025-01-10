TikTok Seems to Lack Allies on Supreme Court

Most Supreme Court justices appeared supportive during oral arguments on Friday of a law taking effect this month requiring TikTok be sold or essentially shut down in the US. Rather than uphold or reject the legislation, the court could impose an administrative stay, Politico reports, that would block it from taking effect on Jan. 19 while justices consider the new law at length. That would deliver the issue to the doorstep of a newly inaugurated President Trump. The 2½-hour hearing covered: