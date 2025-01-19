Trump Launches Meme Coin, Makes a Fortune on Paper

Donald Trump surprised the world of crypto this weekend by launching his own cryptocurrency token, a development that has made him richer on paper by tens of billions of dollars while raising ethical questions just ahead of his inauguration, reports Politico.

The launch: The president-elect launched $Trump on Truth Social Friday night. "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE!" he wrote. "It's time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!" The coin's image plays off a defiant Trump surviving July's assassination attempt at a campaign rally and includes the words "Fight, fight, fight." The token is "the only official Trump meme," says its website.

The president-elect launched $Trump on Truth Social Friday night. "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE!" he wrote. "It's time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!" The coin's image plays off a defiant Trump surviving July's assassination attempt at a campaign rally and includes the words "Fight, fight, fight." The token is "the only official Trump meme," says its website. Worth: Meme coins refer to the scores of tokens created based on internet memes, often in jokey fashion. Technically, they have "no intrinsic value," per the BBC, but some take off. The Trump coin began selling at $7 and was at about $70 Sunday morning, per CoinGecko. Its "fully diluted valuation" was nearly $69 billion, and 80% of the supply is held by the Trump Organization affiliate CIC Digital, reports Axios.