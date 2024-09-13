Boar's Head to Close Plant After Fatal Listeria Outbreak

The Boar's Head plant in Virginia tied to listeria deaths will be closed indefinitely, the company announced on Friday. Boar's Head laid out other changes it's making after the outbreak killed nine people, CNN reports. Another 57 people have been hospitalized in 18 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sales of liverwurst, which was found to be the source of the problem, will cease. An internal food safety program will be created, a food safety officer appointed, and a food safety council independent industry experts formed, Boar's Head said.

"It pains us to impact the livelihoods of hundreds of hard-working employees," a company statement said, apologizing for the contamination, per NBC News. The statement said the problem existed in a production process limited to the Jarratt plant. "We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families," Boar's Head said. Federal health officials had announced recalls of deli products in July. Inspectors had discovered health and sanitation violations at the plant, warning two years ago that it presented an "imminent threat" to food safety, per the New York Times. But the US Department of Agriculture allowed the plant to remain open.

The department said the outbreak is prompting a "holistic look" at Boar's Head installations nationwide. The company had been told to correct the problems found in past inspections of the Jarratt plant, including the presence of insects, mold, "blood in puddles on the floor" and a "rancid smell in the cooler," per CNN. Inadequate sanitation controls allowed the bacteria to spread, inspectors said. Boar's Head called this a "dark moment in our company's history." (More Boar's Head stories.)