Giuliani: Dispute Is Resolved, I'm Keeping My Property

Rudy Giuliani was a no-show Thursday at a New York trial to determine whether he had to hand his Florida condominium and World Series rings over to two former election workers he defamed—but hours later, he said the dispute had been resolved without a trial. The former New York City mayor was scheduled to be the first witness at the trial in federal court in Manhattan, the AP reports. Giuliani had already been ordered to turn over his New York City apartment and personal belongings to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who were awarded $148 million by a jury, but in a post on X, he said things had changed. He said he had "reached a resolution of the litigation with the Plaintiffs that will result in a satisfaction of the Plaintiffs' judgment."