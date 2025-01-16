Legendary Filmmaker David Lynch Is Dead

Director David Lynch, the filmmaker behind classics including Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and TV's Twin Peaks, has died at age 78, reports Variety and TMZ. No cause of death was immediately given, but Lynch announced last year that he had emphysema.

"There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us," his family said in a Facebook post. "But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

Lynch's works "melded elements of horror, film noir, the whodunit and classical European surrealism," writes Chris Morris at Variety. In the Washington Post, Harrison Smith writes that Lynch "bridged the mainstream and avant-garde, exploring the sinister recesses of the human psyche—and the mysteries behind America's white picket fences—with an unsettling blend of melodrama, whimsy and nightmarish horror."