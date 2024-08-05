David Lynch's Days on Set Are Done

"Smoking was something that I absolutely loved," says David Lynch, "but in the end, it bit me." This by way of announcing that the beloved 78-year-old director has emphysema and probably won't be doing any more directing—at least in person, reports the AV Club. The problems are twofold as Lynch tells it to Sight and Sound magazine: He's on oxygen and can only go short distances, and the risks of catching COVID—or even a cold—are too great. But "I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it," he says, per Variety, though, "I wouldn't like that so much."