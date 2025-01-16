Pelosi Will Skip Inauguration

Dozens of House Democrats decided not to attend President-elect Trump's first inauguration in 2017, but their past and future leader was there. This time, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't be at the Capitol, KQED reports. A spokesperson did not provide a reason, but Pelosi and Trump haven't been close. She presided over two impeachment proceedings against him while he was in office and called him a "domestic enemy" after the Capitol riot. He has called her a "nasty, vindictive, horrible person" and mocked the attack on her husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home. Also, she had hip replacement surgery last month. Pelosi has attended 11 inaugurations, per ABC News, starting with John F. Kennedy's in 1961.