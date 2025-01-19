One of Them Days Rides Strong Reviews to Top

The Keke Palmer buddy comedy One of Them Days opened in first place on the North American box office charts on a particularly slow Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The R-rated Sony release earned $11.6 million from 2,675 theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday, beating Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King by a hair. By the end of Monday's holiday, Mufasa will have the edge, however, the AP reports. The total box office for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will add up to less than $80 million, according to data from Comscore, making it one of the worst King holiday weekends since 1997.

One of Them Days cost only $14 million to produce, which it is expected to earn by Monday. The well-reviewed buddy comedy—carrying a stellar 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes—stars Palmer and SZA as friends and roommates scrambling to get money for rent before their landlord evicts them. It's the first Black female-led theatrical comedy since Girls Trip came out in 2017. The Walt Disney Co.'s Mufasa was close behind with $11.5 million from the weekend, its fifth playing in theaters. Globally, the Barry Jenkins-directed prequel has made $588 million. It beat a brand-new offering, the Blumhouse horror Wolf Man, which debuted in third place with $10.6 million from 3,354 North American theaters.

