One of Them Days Rides Strong Reviews to Top

Mufasa projects to take the lead on Monday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 19, 2025 1:10 PM CST
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Keke Palmer, left, and SZA in a scene from "One of Them Days."   (Anne Marie Fox/Sony Pictures via AP)

The Keke Palmer buddy comedy One of Them Days opened in first place on the North American box office charts on a particularly slow Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The R-rated Sony release earned $11.6 million from 2,675 theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday, beating Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King by a hair. By the end of Monday's holiday, Mufasa will have the edge, however, the AP reports. The total box office for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will add up to less than $80 million, according to data from Comscore, making it one of the worst King holiday weekends since 1997.

One of Them Days cost only $14 million to produce, which it is expected to earn by Monday. The well-reviewed buddy comedy—carrying a stellar 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes—stars Palmer and SZA as friends and roommates scrambling to get money for rent before their landlord evicts them. It's the first Black female-led theatrical comedy since Girls Trip came out in 2017. The Walt Disney Co.'s Mufasa was close behind with $11.5 million from the weekend, its fifth playing in theaters. Globally, the Barry Jenkins-directed prequel has made $588 million. It beat a brand-new offering, the Blumhouse horror Wolf Man, which debuted in third place with $10.6 million from 3,354 North American theaters.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. One of Them Days, $11.6 million.
  2. Mufasa: The Lion King, $11.5 million.
  3. Wolf Man, $10.6 million.
  4. Sonic the Hedgehog 3, $8.6 million.
  5. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, $6.6 million.
  6. Moana 2, $6.1 million.
  7. Nosferatu, $4.3 million.
  8. A Complete Unknown, $3.8 million.
  9. Wicked, $3.6 million.
  10. Babygirl, $2 million.
