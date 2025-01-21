Conan's Home Survives Fire, but Not Assistant Sona's

'I'm letting you go. Is this a bad time?' he asks
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 21, 2025 7:23 AM CST
Conan's Home Survives Fire, but Not Assistant Sona's
From left, Sona Movsesian, Conan O'Brien, and Matt Gourley on the podcast.   (YouTube)

Conan O'Brien devotes the entirety of the latest episode of his popular Conan Needs a Friend podcast to the Los Angeles wildfires. As it turns out, his Pacific Palisades home was spared—barely—but the home of co-host and longtime assistant Sona Movsesian in Altadena was not as fortunate, reports CNN.

  • O'Brien: He said the Palisades fire reached his property line, forcing his family to evacuate to a hotel. "I went to sleep that night thinking, because we live in the Palisades, I just remember thinking, 'I'm pretty sure that our house will go.'" The O'Briens got lucky, however.
  • Sona: Movsesian's home was wiped out by the Eaton fire. "It's our entire street, our whole neighborhood has just been destroyed," she said. "It looks really almost apocalyptic. There's just nothing there."

  • Joke firing: "Money aside, food aside, clothing aside, love and affection aside, sheltering you in any way at any one of my 19 mansions [aside], is there anything I can do for you?" O'Brien asked Movsesian, with whom he regularly spars. (Her book is called The World's Worst Assistant.) "And also I'm letting you go. Is this a bad time?"
  • Sona, II: "I am really glad your house is OK" because "if you lost yours, it would overshadow mine a lot," she said, per the Daily Beast.
  • The fires: The Palisades fire was 59% contained as of Monday and the Eaton fire 87% contained, but new "extreme fire weather" is on the way, reports the Los Angeles Times.
(More Conan O'Brien stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X