Conan's Home Survives Fire, but Not Assistant Sona's

Conan O'Brien devotes the entirety of the latest episode of his popular Conan Needs a Friend podcast to the Los Angeles wildfires. As it turns out, his Pacific Palisades home was spared—barely—but the home of co-host and longtime assistant Sona Movsesian in Altadena was not as fortunate, reports CNN.
- O'Brien: He said the Palisades fire reached his property line, forcing his family to evacuate to a hotel. "I went to sleep that night thinking, because we live in the Palisades, I just remember thinking, 'I'm pretty sure that our house will go.'" The O'Briens got lucky, however.
- Sona: Movsesian's home was wiped out by the Eaton fire. "It's our entire street, our whole neighborhood has just been destroyed," she said. "It looks really almost apocalyptic. There's just nothing there."