Taliban Frees 2 Americans in Prisoner Swap

Two Americans held in Afghanistan were released in the final hours of President Biden's tenure in exchange for a Taliban member serving two life sentences in the US. Family members confirmed Ryan Corbett, 42, who was detained in August 2022, was "back home after what has been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives." Some media outlets reported William McKenty, 69, was also released. In a statement , the Taliban described the release of Khan Mohammed, 55, held in California. He was arrested decades ago in the Afghan province of Nangahar and later convicted of narcoterrorism and distributing drugs, per the Washington Post .

Corbett lived with his family in Afghanistan for more than a decade up until the Taliban returned to power in 2021. He was arrested when he returned to the country on a business trip related to the micro-lending consultancy he founded, USA Today reports. The US State Department considered him "wrongfully detained." Less is known about the case of McKenty, who "reportedly asked the US government to help maintain his privacy," per USA Today. "While we would not do the deal that the Biden administration did at the end, we are always happy to have two Americans home," a senior Trump administration official told CNN.

(More prisoner swap stories.)