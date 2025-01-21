Elon Musk's Salute Is a Dicey Inauguration Topic

All the chatter about Elon Musk's speech Monday at Capitol One Arena in DC isn't about what he said but about a gesture he made, twice. To critics, it looked for all the world to be a Nazi salute, reports Politico. Others, though, say people are reading way too much into things.

Video: Watch for yourself, via PBS.

Musk made the gesture—it's also known as the "Fascist salute" and by some as the "Roman salute"—after thanking supporters of Donald Trump. As the New York Times recounts: "The billionaire then grunted and placed his hand to his heart before extending his arm out above his head with his palm facing down. After he turned around, he repeated the motion to those behind him." CNN pointed it out, with anchor Erin Burnett referencing the "odd-looking salute," per the Daily Beast. Musk response: Musk briefly addressed the controversy while replying to a user on his X platform, reports the BBC. "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks," he wrote of critics. "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."

Musk briefly addressed the controversy while replying to a user on his X platform, reports the BBC. "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks," he wrote of critics. "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired." Fast reaction: "I never imagined we would see the day when what appears to be a heil Hitler salute would be made behind the Presidential seal," tweeted Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler. "This abhorrent gesture has no place in our society and belongs in the darkest chapters of human history.''