Ron DeSantis Is Already Calling It the Gulf of America

In his executive order regarding the historic winter storm impacting Florida and other parts of the US, Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to the "Gulf of America"—even though, at the time, President Trump had yet to sign his own executive order declaring that the Gulf of Mexico would be rebranded as such. DeSantis attended Trump's inauguration Monday, where the POTUS promised to rename the gulf, and afterward issued his executive order for Florida, the New York Times reports. "Whereas, an area of low pressure moving across the Gulf of America, interacting with Arctic air, will bring widespread impactful winter weather to North Florida beginning Tuesday, January 21, 2025," the order began, per Fox News. "…Therefore, I, Ron DeSantis… promulgate the following executive order to take immediate effect." A list of actions to be taken by Florida followed.