7 Police Officers Shot After Call About Suicide in Progress

Seven police officers were shot in San Antonio on Wednesday night after responding to a call about a "suicide in progress" in the city's Stone Oak neighborhood. "Scene still hot!!" San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said in a post on X at 10:13pm local time. The chief said the officers had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspected gunman, IDed as 46-year-old Brandon Scott Poulos, was found dead in an apartment after a standoff that lasted until after midnight, the San Antonio Express-News reports. McManus said he didn't know whether the man killed himself or was shot by SWAT officers.

Police said the man shot an officer who responded to the initial call, which came from a family member, and shot six other officers while barricaded in the apartment, NBC News reports. Some residents of the apartment complex were evacuated during the standoff. Others were told to stay inside. "The suspect had three arrests on Jan. 18—two for assault offenses and one for DWI," McManus said, per KXXV. "He was out on bond at the time." (If you or someone you know is struggling, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.)