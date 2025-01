The Oscar Nominations Are Out

The 2025 Oscar nominations are out, and Netflix's Emilia Pérez leads the way with 13 nominations, while The Brutalist and Wicked picked up 10 each. We'll find out the actual winners in the March 2 show hosted by Conan O'Brien, per People. Some big categories in this year's Academy Awards nominations:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist; Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown; Colman Domingo, Sing Sing; Ralph Fiennes, Conclave; Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice. Best director: Sean Baker, Anora; Brady Corbet, The Brutalist; James Mangold, A Complete Unknown; Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez; Coralie Fargeat, The Substance.