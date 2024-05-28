For Sale: Home Alone House

Got $5.25M? 'A piece of cinematic history' could be yours
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted May 28, 2024 12:48 PM CDT
For Sale: Home Alone House
This 14-room brick house in Winnetka, Ill., seen in 2011, featured in the 1990 movie "Home Alone" has been put up for sale for $5.25 million. The 4,250-square-foot house sits on a half-acre lot about 20 miles north of Chicago.   (AP Photo/ Nam Y. Huh)

Presumably Macaulay Culkin won't get left behind this time, but the house where his 1990 breakthrough film Home Alone was filmed is now on the market for the first time in a dozen years, reports CNN. Located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, the house was the turf that 8-year-old Kevin McCallister defended against two less-than-brilliant would-be burglars when his family accidentally left him home while they went to Paris for Christmas. Details of 671 Lincoln Ave.:

  • The asking price: $5.25 million will get you what the real estate agent calls "a piece of cinematic history," and "one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture."

  • The details: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, some 9,000 square feet, and the 1921 house sits on half an acre. The Guardian notes that the house also features a basketball court and a movie theater—and that iconic staircase just made for sledding.
  • Its place in the movie: The Guardian notes that all exterior scenes were shot at the house, while the inside was used only for the staircase, basement, attic, and first-floor landing. The rest were shot on a sound stage.
  • Last sale: The house last sold in 2012 for $1.585 million.
  • Peek inside: Take a tour of the house at Zillow.
(More Home Alone stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X