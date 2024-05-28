For Sale: Home Alone House

Presumably Macaulay Culkin won't get left behind this time, but the house where his 1990 breakthrough film Home Alone was filmed is now on the market for the first time in a dozen years, reports CNN. Located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, the house was the turf that 8-year-old Kevin McCallister defended against two less-than-brilliant would-be burglars when his family accidentally left him home while they went to Paris for Christmas. Details of 671 Lincoln Ave.:

The asking price: $5.25 million will get you what the real estate agent calls "a piece of cinematic history," and "one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture."