18 States Sue to Block Birthright Citizenship Order

Attorneys general from 18 states sued Tuesday to block President Trump's move to end an immigration policy known as birthright citizenship guaranteeing that US-born children are citizens regardless of their parents' status. Trump's executive order amounts to a fulfillment of something he's talked about during the presidential campaign. But whether it succeeds is far from certain as attorneys general in 18 states and two cities challenged the order in court on Tuesday, seeking to block the president. Here's a closer look at birthright citizenship, Trump's executive order, and reaction to it, per the AP:

What is birthright citizenship? Birthright citizenship means anyone born in the US is a citizen, regardless of their parents' immigration status. It's been in place for decades and enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, supporters say. But Trump and allies dispute the reading of the amendment and say there need to be tougher standards on becoming a citizen.