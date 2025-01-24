'No' Vote on Suzuki: 'Innocent Oversight,' or Something Else?

Ichiro Suzuki was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this week, and it was almost unanimous—save for one member of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The 51-year-old retired Mariners outfielder racked up 393 out of 394 votes Tuesday, or 99.7% of the vote, making him the first player from Japan to be elected, though he doesn't seem to be sore about the lone holdout, per the AP. "There's one writer that I wasn't able to get a vote from," he said Thursday in Cooperstown, New York. "I would like to invite him over to my house, and we'll have a drink together, and we'll have a good chat." More on the surprising development:

Will we ever know? The New York Post wants the anonymous "nay" voter to "please stand up," but that doesn't seem likely to happen. "We don't know and we very likely won't know," Dayn Perry writes for CBS Sports, explaining that although a good number of BBWAA writers go public with their votes, it's not required.

We should know: So says Steve Buckley for the Athletic, writing it would fun to have writers explain strategies not only on who they didn't vote for, but who they did. "These are great stories. We should be hearing more of them," he writes.