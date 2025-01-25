Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Defense Secretary

The Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as the nation's defense secretary Friday in a dramatic late-night vote, swatting back questions about his qualifications to lead the Pentagon amid allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior toward women, per the AP . Vice President JD Vance had to cast the tie-breaking vote, making the final tally 51-50, reports the New York Times . Hegseth himself was at the Capitol with his family.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Hegseth, as a veteran of the Army National Guard who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, "will bring a warrior's perspective" to the top military job. "Gone will be the days of woke distractions," Thune said, referring to the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives being slashed across the federal government. "The Pentagon's focus will be on war fighting."

Rarely has a Cabinet nominee faced such wide-ranging concerns about his experience and behavior as Hegseth, particularly for such a high-profile role atop the US military. But the Republican-led Senate was determined to confirm Hegseth, a former Fox News host, rounding out President Trump's top national security Cabinet officials.