Last Four Escaped Monkeys Are Captured

Authorities in South Carolina say the last four of 43 escaped monkeys have been recaptured after two months of living in the woods, per the AP. The rhesus macaque monkeys, all females, made a break for it on Nov. 6 after police say an employee did not fully lock their enclosure at Alpha Genesis, a facility that breeds them for medical research. It's known to locals as "the monkey farm." The recaptured monkeys appeared to be in good health, said Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard.
While they were on the loose, the area saw its first snow in seven years, with accumulations of up to 3 inches. The monkeys generally stayed nearby, and Alpha Guard employees set out humane traps. Most were lured back with food and were given peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and "monkey biscuits"—a high-protein Purina Monkey Chow specially formulated for the rhesus macaques. (One theory is that a rogue employee intentionally unlocked their enclosure.)
