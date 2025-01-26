Last Four Escaped Monkeys Are Captured

Authorities in South Carolina say the last four of 43 escaped monkeys have been recaptured after two months of living in the woods, per the AP. The rhesus macaque monkeys, all females, made a break for it on Nov. 6 after police say an employee did not fully lock their enclosure at Alpha Genesis, a facility that breeds them for medical research. It's known to locals as "the monkey farm." The recaptured monkeys appeared to be in good health, said Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard.