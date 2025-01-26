SNL Cold Open Wonders If We Now Have a King

The first Saturday Night Live of Donald Trump's second term suggests he is more like a king than a president. In the cold open, Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame starts launching a rap about the Declaration of Independence, and when he gets to the line, "In America, we will never have a king," James Austin Johnson as Trump walks onto the stage and shuts down the music. "Never say never," he says, per NBC News. "Kidding of course, though many ways I'm not. I'm in my king era." (Watch it here.)
"Just like my founding fathers, I am creating a new country as well," says Johnson's Trump, per Variety. "And just like them, we're doing it very white-ly. Workplaces must go back to looking like the TV show The Office. Mostly white people but with one funny Black guy who's having a really bad time. We're bringing back Stanley culture." (The New Yorker has a lengthy new profile of Lorne Michaels.)