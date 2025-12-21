Officer Who Killed 12-Year-Old Loses Latest Job

The former Cleveland officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has been fired from his post as a ranger at a West Virginia resort community, the fourth known time in seven years that he left a small department following public backlash. Timothy Loehmann was fired on Friday from his position at the Snowshoe Resort Community District, the AP reports. The district's board announced Loehmann's firing in a statement following an emergency meeting. Subodh Chandra, an attorney for Rice's family, said: "Loehmann's determination to inflict himself on other people seems pathological. So does the craven poor judgment required by any public officials who hire him."