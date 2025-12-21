Meet Baltimore's Hubcap Collector

Cyclist Barnaby Wickham has collected more than 700 lost hubcaps, mostly on bike rides around Baltimore. They've inspired a quest to turn litter into art, including Christmas wreaths, a giant fish, and a large Snoopy head. It's a hobby that developed nearly two years ago from his love of cycling and the joy of making something out of the junk he has collected. "I think it's sort of the excitement of the hunt," Wickham, 54, tells the AP. "I love to cycle. I love Baltimore. I love to go out in Baltimore, and there's just enough hubcaps and other things like car grilles to be interesting, but not so many that it's too easy."

Origins: One day while cycling in early 2024 he decided to bring home a lost hubcap, for reasons he can't explain. Since then, he has started stringing hubcaps he comes across to his backpack. "I keep track of them, and I have a Google map," he said. "I pin locations where I find each of them."