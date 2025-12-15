US  | 
The States Americans Are Moving To—and Abandoning

Louisiana leads outbound states for 2nd year in a row in Atlas Van Lines' study
Posted Dec 15, 2025 4:32 PM CST
The States Americans Are Moving To—and Leaving
A vehicle is loaded up for moving day.   (Getty Images/clsgraphics)

For many in Louisiana, the grass is greener on the other side of the state line. In Atlas Van Lines' annual Migration Patterns Study, tracking customer relocations in the year ending Oct. 31, the state is top among those from which people moved for the second year in a row. Arkansas, meanwhile, had the most inbound moves, with 38% landing in Bentonville, home to Walmart headquarters, per Housing Wire. The full lists:

Top 10 inbound:

  1. Arkansas
  2. Idaho
  3. North Carolina
  4. Hawaii
  5. Washington, DC
  6. Tennessee
  7. Washington
  8. Alabama
  9. North Dakota
  10. New Hampshire

Top 10 outbound:

  1. Louisiana
  2. West Virginia
  3. Wyoming
  4. Delaware
  5. Nebraska
  6. Arizona
  7. Iowa
  8. Oklahoma
  9. South Dakota
  10. South Carolina
Click for more from the study, or see MovingPlace's list of the most-in demand ZIP codes for those looking to move.

