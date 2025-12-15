The States Americans Are Moving To—and Abandoning

For many in Louisiana, the grass is greener on the other side of the state line. In Atlas Van Lines' annual Migration Patterns Study, tracking customer relocations in the year ending Oct. 31, the state is top among those from which people moved for the second year in a row. Arkansas, meanwhile, had the most inbound moves, with 38% landing in Bentonville, home to Walmart headquarters, per Housing Wire. The full lists:
Top 10 inbound:
- Arkansas
- Idaho
- North Carolina
- Hawaii
- Washington, DC
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Alabama
- North Dakota
- New Hampshire
Top 10 outbound:
- Louisiana
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
- Delaware
- Nebraska
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- South Dakota
- South Carolina
