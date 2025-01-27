Guy Thanks Celine Dion on Jeopardy!, Blanks on Celine Dion

For reasons unknown, Drew Goins thanked Celine Dion during his introduction on Jeopardy! on Friday, reports NBC News. For reasons known, Goins then proceeded to flub a question about the very diva to whom he'd expressed his gratitude. The shout-out from the Hawaiian journalist went a little something like this:
- "John the producer suggested, long story, that I thank Celine Dion. So, thank you, Celine Dion," said Goins. "Does she know what she did?" asked host Ken Jennings. "Oh, she does," Goins said. "Deep down."
And the flub, over the question "Sharing its title with an earlier, more upbeat Huey Lewis hit, it was No. 1 for Celine Dion in 1994," went like this:
- When no one could come up with the answer and the buzzer sounded, Jennings said, "Oh, she's going to be mad, Drew," as a flustered Goins pretended to walk offstage. "Like Huey Lewis, Celine Dion sang a song called 'The Power of Love,'" said Jennings as Goins protested, "I was born in 1994!" Despite the ball-drop, Goins finished second and heads to the Tournament of Champions on Feb. 3. The show was part of the 2025 Tournament of Champions Wildcard competition.
