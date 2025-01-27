Guy Thanks Celine Dion on Jeopardy!, Blanks on Celine Dion

For reasons unknown, Drew Goins thanked Celine Dion during his introduction on Jeopardy! on Friday, reports NBC News. For reasons known, Goins then proceeded to flub a question about the very diva to whom he'd expressed his gratitude. The shout-out from the Hawaiian journalist went a little something like this:

"John the producer suggested, long story, that I thank Celine Dion. So, thank you, Celine Dion," said Goins. "Does she know what she did?" asked host Ken Jennings. "Oh, she does," Goins said. "Deep down."