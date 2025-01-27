Nvidia Is Suffering Biggest Market Rout in History

Nobody is feeling the shock of Chinese startup DeepSeek's entry into the AI market more than Nvidia. The chip-maker's stock had plunged 16% as of midday Monday, wiping off more than $500 billion in market value, reports the Wall Street Journal. That puts the company on track for the biggest single-day market rout in history, notes Bloomberg. And it's not even close: The current record is a $279 billion loss posted by Nvidia in September. Monday's losses have brought Nvidia's market value back under $3 trillion, reports NBC News, which adds some context: The company's shares are still up nearly 500% over the last two years.