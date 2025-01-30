Trump: Midair Collision 'Looks Like It Should Have Been Prevented'

Multiple fatalities have been confirmed after an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter in the skies above Washington, DC, Wednesday night, law enforcement sources tell outlets including CNN and the AP. No death toll or estimate has been released, but the sources say no survivors have yet been pulled from the water. The plane, a regional jet operated by American Eagle with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, was landing at DC's Ronald Reagan National Airport after a flight from Wichita, Kansas, when it collided with the helicopter, sending both aircraft into the Potomac River below. Sources say the jet is in several pieces in the water. The helicopter, which had three soldiers onboard, was on a training flight at the time.