Jason Kelce has to choose between his brother and his beloved team, and he's decided not to decide. The Feb. 9 Super Bowl pits Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jason starred before his retirement from the NFL.

"Here's the biggest thing. Obviously, you're my brother. I'll always root for my brother. That's the reality of it," said Jason on their New Heights podcast Wednesday, per CNN. "Even though I'm decked out in Eagles gear, I'm always rooting for Travis."

But, he adds, "there's a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization— whether it's players, coaches, people in the building—that feel like extended family to me. ... I'm rooting for Philadelphia and I'm rooting for Travis Kelce. That's the reality of it. No matter what on game day, I'm going to be happy for one of those sides and I'm going to be sad for the other side."