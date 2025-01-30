Politics / JD Vance Vance: Expect 'All Gas, No Brakes' for 4 Years Vice president sits for interview with Sean Hannity on Fox By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 30, 2025 9:27 AM CST Copied Vice President JD Vance on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) Vice President JD Vance lauded President Trump for his decision-making skills and energy, and he doubled down on the administration's immigration tactics in an interview with Sean Hannity that aired on Fox News Wednesday night. Highlights: Decisions: Vance described as "genius" the way Trump gathers information before making decisions. "He doesn't just ask, like, his closest adviser or some policy person," he says. "He tries to take inputs from everywhere, and I think it's one of the reasons why he's so in tune with where the American people actually are. ... Honestly, I could write a book—just about the way that he gathers information from all sources." No brakes: "You'll get phone calls at 1 in the morning and—he'll talk about policy and he'll talk about your family," said Vance, per the Hill. "There's something incredibly energetic about him, but you sort of need that actually." Vance said the "federal government has become so sprawling and their bureaucracy is so unresponsive to what the president actually wants to do that you kind of need somebody in there who's constantly on. It's all gas, no brakes. That's certainly what we've seen in the last, you know, eight days. I think that's what we'll see for the next four years." Immigration: "Elections have consequences and President Trump ran explicitly on regaining control of the border and redelivering American prosperity," he said. "That's exactly what we're doing." The latest on that front: Trump says he plans to turn the prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba into a way station for "criminal" migrants awaiting deportation. (More JD Vance stories.) Report an error