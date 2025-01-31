Day Before Potomac Crash, a Near-Miss

The day before the horrific crash over the Potomac in Washington, DC, Republic Airways Flight 4514 was approaching the same airport and had an eerily similar near-miss with a helicopter. As the flight came in for a landing at Reagan National (DCA) Tuesday, it was forced to abort after a helicopter "appeared near its flight path," per the Washington Post. The flight then made a second approach and landed safely. In addition to that incident, there were at least two other near-misses between passenger planes and helicopters since 2022, plus a near-miss between two helicopters, CNN reports:

Two military helicopters got too close to each other near the airport in September 2022. The details of that incident are not clear.