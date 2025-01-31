How to Watch Concert for California Wildfire Relief

More than two dozen artists will take over stages in two arenas in the Los Angeles area on Thursday night to raise money to help people affected by wildfires and, the organizers say, "prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California." The fires killed 29 people and destroyed more than 16,000 structures in the region area earlier this month, per the Los Angeles Times.



Here's the plan:

: Kia Forum in Inglewood and the nearby Intuit Dome. The Forum bill will have more of a rock flavor, the New York Times reports, while the other venue will emphasize pop. When : The Kia Forum show starts at 6pm Pacific time, the other 90 minutes later.

: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, per the AP. Certain Regal and AMC theaters will show the concert. How to donate: Go to FireAidLA.org. Or text or follow instructions on the screen during the benefit. The Annenberg Foundation will oversee the donations. Steve and Connie Ballmer, who own the arenas, promise to match all donations made during the show, per the BBC.