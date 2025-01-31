Fortune has released its annual list of the world's most admired companies—based on what it says is "a poll of thousands of executives, directors, and analysts"—and one of the things they appear to admire most is market capitalization. Four of the top five are among the five biggest US companies by market cap with Apple, the most valuable of them all, topping the list for the 18th straight year. Microsoft and Amazon were in the top three for the sixth year in a row, while Nvidia, No. 10 last year, rose to fourth, knocking Berkshire Hathaway down to fifth.
Fortune says Nvidia was a high scorer both in its poll of the wider business community and its poll of industry insiders—and in the latter, it was "No. 1 among all companies in all industries in six of our nine categories—the first time a company has accomplished that feat since Apple in 2016." It ranked first in categories including quality of management, quality of products, and innovativeness. The top 10:
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Amazon
- Nvidia
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Costco Wholesale
- JPMorgan Chase
- Walmart
- Alphabet
- American Express
