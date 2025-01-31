Fortune has released its annual list of the world's most admired companies—based on what it says is "a poll of thousands of executives, directors, and analysts"—and one of the things they appear to admire most is market capitalization. Four of the top five are among the five biggest US companies by market cap with Apple, the most valuable of them all, topping the list for the 18th straight year. Microsoft and Amazon were in the top three for the sixth year in a row, while Nvidia, No. 10 last year, rose to fourth, knocking Berkshire Hathaway down to fifth.