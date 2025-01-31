Chuck Todd Leaving NBC, Taking His Podcast

Another familiar name in TV journalism is parting ways with his employer. Chuck Todd is leaving NBC News after nearly 20 years—though he's taking his podcast with him, reports USA Today. Todd, the one-time moderator of Meet the Press for the network, says the "Chuck Toddcast" will have a new home soon, though he didn't announce details. "There's never a perfect time to leave a place that's been a professional home for so long, but I'm pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from 'pie in the sky' to 'near reality,'" he said in a statement in which he made clear he plans to continue covering politics.
Todd joined the network's news team in 2007, according to Variety. He succeeded David Gregory as Meet the Press host in 2008 and remained the moderator until being replaced in 2023 by Kristen Welker. The parting sounded amicable: He thanked NBC, and the network wished him well. But Semafor reported earlier this month that his future at the network seemed uncertain, particularly after he criticized NBC's (short-lived) decision to hire former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as an analyst. (The move comes on the heels of Jim Acosta's departure from CNN.)