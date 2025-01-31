Chuck Todd Leaving NBC, Taking His Podcast

Another familiar name in TV journalism is parting ways with his employer. Chuck Todd is leaving NBC News after nearly 20 years—though he's taking his podcast with him, reports USA Today. Todd, the one-time moderator of Meet the Press for the network, says the "Chuck Toddcast" will have a new home soon, though he didn't announce details. "There's never a perfect time to leave a place that's been a professional home for so long, but I'm pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from 'pie in the sky' to 'near reality,'" he said in a statement in which he made clear he plans to continue covering politics.