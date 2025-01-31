Air Traffic Control Gave 'Seemingly Ordinary' Instruction

Staffing levels at Reagan National Airport's air traffic control tower were below normal during Wednesday night's tragedy, according to the FAA, but retired American Airlines pilot Richard Levy tells NPR that he can find no fault with the instructions the controller gave both aircraft. The Wall Street Journal reports that the controller "relayed a seemingly ordinary inquiry and instruction" just after 8:47pm.

"PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight? PAT25, pass behind the CRJ," the controller asked the Black Hawk helicopter, using the aviation shorthand for Canadair Regional Jet to refer to the American Airlines Bombardier jet that was moments away from landing.