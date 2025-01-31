Federal Workers Have Until 5pm to Drop Pronoun Notes

Government employees have been told to remove notes about their pronoun preferences from their email signatures and documents by 5pm Friday. The memos said the action is required to comply with President Trump's executive orders issued on his first day in office intended to dismantle diversity and equity programs, ABC News reports. The directive went out to staff members of Department of Energy, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Department of Transportation—which is occupied by the Potomac plane crash at the moment. It wasn't immediately clear if other agencies received the order.