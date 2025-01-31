City That's the Face of the US Homeless Crisis Is Sued

The small Oregon city at the heart of a major Supreme Court ruling last year that allowed cities across the country to enforce homeless camping bans is facing a fresh lawsuit over its camping rules as advocates find new ways to challenge them. Disability Rights Oregon sued Grants Pass on Thursday, reports the AP , accusing it of violating a state law requiring cities' camping regulations to be "objectively reasonable." Last June's Supreme Court ruling made the town of 40,000 the unlikely face of the nation's homelessness crisis . It ushered in a new era of homeless policy by allowing cities across the US to ban sleeping outside and fine people for doing so, even when there aren't enough shelter beds.

In Grants Pass—where officials have struggled for years to address a homelessness crisis that has divided residents—the decision paved the way for the new mayor and City Council members elected in November to crack down on camping upon taking office. The high court decision overturned a ruling from a California-based appeals court that found camping bans when shelter space is lacking amounted to cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment. It enabled Grants Pass to enforce local ordinances barring camping on city property such as parks and sidewalks. Grants Pass has just one overnight shelter for adults—the Gospel Rescue Mission—and its rules requiring attendance at religious services and barring pets, alcohol, drugs, and smoking mean many won't stay there.

After the ruling, City Council designated two city-owned properties as areas where hundreds of homeless could stay. But last week, the new council closed the larger of the two campsites—which housed roughly 120 tents—and made the smaller one only open from 5pm to 7am, forcing people to pack up their belongings every morning and carry them all day with no place to legally set down their things.

"It wants to make being homeless in Grants Pass so unpleasant that people go elsewhere," Disability Rights Oregon said of the city in its complaint. "Despite the presence of numerous elderly, ill, and disabled people on site, the city increased its draconian restrictions in the dead of winter leaving hundreds of people with no legal option for their continued survival." Five homeless people with disabilities who live in Grants Pass are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.