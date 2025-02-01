Trump's Latest Firing: CFPB Director

President Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover. Chopra was one of the more important regulators from the previous Democratic administration who was still on the job since Trump took office on Jan. 20, reports the AP. During Trump's first term, the Republican had picked Chopra as a Democrat member of the Federal Trade Commission. Chopra was notified of his firing in an email from the White House, according to a person familiar with the notice who spoke on condition of anonymity.